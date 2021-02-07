Wanted Man Arrested During Covid Border Checks

POLICE have arrested a man wanted under a European arrest warrant after he was identified during a Covid border check in Torremolinos.

According to police, officers arrested the 32-year-old French man at a Covid check after finding he was wanted on a European arrest warrant issued by French authorities for crimes against property.

The arrest took place in Torremolinos during a border check after police found the European arrest warrant had been made by the Court of Lille on September 30, 2020 and was valid until September 30, 2023.

According to the Malaga Provincial Police, the man was arrested and their police report was handed over to the National High Court’s Central Investigating Court.

