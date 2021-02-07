CARBONERAS resident, Mari Carmen, was walking on the beach when she saw a three-metre shark struggling in the sand.

She rang the 112 Emergency Services who contacted Equinac, the marine wildlife rescue association. They in turn rang Mari Carmen to talk her through returning the shark to the water as they set out for Carboneras.

-- Advertisement --



Mari Carmen, who later told the Spanish media that she is terrified of sharks, literally rolled up her sleeves and with the help of two passers-by returned it to the water.

Despite their efforts, by the time the Equinac specialists reached the beach, the shark had twice returned to the shore and, following its last attempt, died through lack of oxygen.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Swordfish versus Shark in Carboneras.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.