Pensioner Rows 3000 Miles Across The Atlantic For Alzheimer’s Research

Frank Rothwell, a 70-year-old pensioner from Oldham, England, on Saturday, February 6, completed his incredible one-man 3000-mile journey across The Atlantic Ocean in a rowing boat, looking to raise money for research into Alzheimer’s Disease, as reported by The Guardian.

Frank set out from La Gomera in the Canary Islands on December 12, rowing all the way across the ocean to his destination point in Antigua in the Caribbean, where he was reunited with his wife of 50 years Judith in time for Valentine’s Day.

The completion of this epic, unassisted trip has raised around £720,000 so far for Alzheimer’s Research UK, something Frank wanted to do in honour of his brother Roger who had died from the disease aged 62, and Iceland Foods Charitable Foundation has pledged to double the first £500,000 of donations.

Mr Rothwell told The Guardian, “I felt quite emotional approaching the finish. It took six long weeks to row the Atlantic, but the challenge itself has taken over 18 months of training and preparation, so I’m very proud of what I’ve achieved and the unbelievable journey I’ve been on,”.

He added, “While rowing, I received heartbreaking messages from people who have had similar experiences to my own, I hope I’ve helped other families in some way too”, as he becomes the oldest person to ever cross the Atlantic single-handedly.

