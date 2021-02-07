Orient Express – World’s Most Luxurious Train To Return With New Routes

THE LEGENDARY Orient Express – the world’s most iconic and luxurious train – is set to return to European rails with new routes and added features.

Since its foundation in 1886 with its Paris to Istanbul journey, the Orient Express has become immortalised as the world’s most iconic train service. The train’s new owner, Belmond Hotels, has added an exciting list of new routes and additional luxuries for travelers keen on old-school travel when the pandemic subsides.

New departure points have been announced in Geneva, Brussels, Amsterdam, Rome, and Florence – giving passengers the chance to embark from some of Europe’s top cities on journeys that pass through the lakes of Italy and the Swiss Alps.

For those with the means to afford them, the train has added three new Grand Suites in carriages lovingly restored from the 1920s. These include underfloor heating, a 24 hour dedicated butler, cutting edge showers, fine dining, and champagne on tap.

The Belmond’s new Venice Simplon-Orient-Express features 17 carriages that were once part of historic and glamorous trains such as Le Train Bleu and the Rome Express and have been lovingly restored to their Art Deco splendour.

