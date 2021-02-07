Man and Woman Die in a Plane Crash Near Algodor Aerodrome in Toledo.

TWO people, a 65-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, died this morning (February 7) when the plane in which they were travelling crashed near the Algodor aerodrome, in the municipality of Toledo.

As reported to Efe by the 112 emergency and emergency service, the notice for the plane accident was received at 12:11 this morning and the plane was located at the Majazala farm.

Sources from the Government Delegation in Castilla-La Mancha have explained to Efe a witness reported the tragic accident to National Police officers, who are working with technicians of Civil Aviation to find out what happened and will open an investigation to determine the causes of the accident.

Guardia Civil officers, Toledo firefighters and medical personnel from a medical helicopter all attended the crash site and tried to mount a rescue mission.

This is a developing news story, we will update you when more information becomes available.

