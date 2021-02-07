A SPECIAL Award thanking them for what they do has been given to the Local Police in Torremolinos by colleagues from the National Police.

Attending the presentation were Mayor of Torremolinos, José Ortiz, Councillor for Security, Antonio Ruiz, Chief Commissioner of the Local Police, José Miguel Ávila, and the Chief Commissioner of the police station of Torremolinos-Benalmadena, Francisco Núñez

The mayor said that this was to highlight the excellent collaboration between the National Police and the Local Police as we have seen because we are a tourist town with a large influx of tourists, which means a great deal of responsibility.”

The award was presented at the National Police headquarters in Torremolinos, specifically to the officers who make up the night shift.

“Our work is coordinated and of constant collaboration. I am pleased that the unit has had this detail,” said Francisco Núñez.

Mayor Ortiz also acknowledged the work of all of the police officers in both forces for their commitment and hard work during this pandemic situation.

