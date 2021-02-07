Labour Politician Slammed for Calling Covid ‘a Gift’ for the City

A LABOUR politician, shadow attorney general Lord Falconer, has been slammed for calling Covid a “gift that keeps on giving” for London’s city.

According to one publication, a source close the Labour politican said he regretted his words after claiming the Covid pandemic a “gift” for bankers.

Lord Falconer was caught on tape making the remarks during a briefing for a City company saying, “’This is a gift that keeps on giving, the law keeps on changing, keeps on getting more complicated, and is always interesting.”

The comments came on June 29 last year in the UK when around 43,575 people had already died with the virus.

In a recording obtained by one publication, Lord Falconer can be introducing a webinar on how the law had been changed by Covid. The politician insists he was simply referring to changes made in the law.

A source close to him: “Charlie was referring to the pace at which the Government is making changes to the law.

“He regrets his choice of words, which he understands could be misinterpreted.”

The Conservative Party were quick to criticise the comments, with party chairman Amanda Milling calling them a “troubling” example of Labour’s approach to the crisis.

In September, Labour’s Shadow Education Secretary, Kate Green, called the Covid pandemic a “good crisis’ which Labour could exploit.

She said: “I think we should use the opportunity, don’t let a good crisis go to waste. We can really see now what happens when you under-resource schools, when you under-resource families.”

Ms Milling said: “One Shadow Minister previously said this awful pandemic was a ‘good crisis’ for the Labour Party. Now these troubling comments by another Shadow Minister emerge.

“All of this sums up Labour’s approach throughout the pandemic, which has been to play politics at every opportunity.”

