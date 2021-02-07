CALLS for disgraced Madrid hospital chief to resign after refusing to let patients use their phones

Senior officials have called for the immediate resignation or dismissal of the manager of the Principe de Asturias hospital in Alcala de Henares in Madrid after he made derogatory comments about Covid patients in a recorded broadcast with Ser network on Thursday, February 4.

Speaking about his patients’ reluctance to be transferred to the new Isabel Zendal pandemic centre, Dolores Rubio said: “The family must be kept out. Well, telephones are prohibited. Why do you have to call the family? Why does he have to have a mobile phone?”

Rubio went on to insist that a patient needs “neither mother nor father nor the neighbour across the street” to make the decision to be transferred. They “are not allowed access to telephones,” he added.

After hearing the damning recording, Ignacio Aguado, vice president and regional spokesman, has called for immediate action. “I am sincere: what we have heard in that audio is disrespectful to the patients and their families, Aguado said.

“A patient cannot be deprived of talking to his family, of having a mobile phone. The people who advocate for this should not be in the position they are currently occupying. It is inadmissible”, he added.

PSOE spokesperson in the Congress of Deputies, Adriana Lastra, took to Twitter to demand the manager’s resignation or dismissal.

“Sick, isolated people, who fear for their lives, and whose cell phone is being taken away so that they cannot contact their family and tell them what is happening. It is very serious,” she wrote.

