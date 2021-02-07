BOXING Legend Leon Spinks Dead Aged 67 after battling prostate cancer for the last five years



The legendary WBC Heavyweight World Champion, Leon Spinks, the man who shocked the world in 1978 when in only his eighth professional fight, he beat world champion Muhammad Ali, has passed away at the age of 67, after a five-year battle with prostate cancer.

Spinks had served in the US marines from 1973 until 1976, winning the Gold Medal for the USA boxing team in the 1976 Olympics, before turning professional in 1977, retiring in 1995 with a record of 26 wins, 17 defeats, and three draws.

In 2107 he was inducted into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame, and his son Cory Spinks also enjoyed boxing success, becoming the undisputed welterweight World Boxing Champion in 2003.

Boxing Scene has reported that Leon’s wife Brenda Glur was at his bedside when he passed away, as tributes poured in from all over the world of professional boxing, with Mauricio Sulaiman, the President of the World Boxing Council tweeting, “Rest in peace, Leon Spinks. Olympic medalist, Pan American medalist, and of course, WBC heavyweight champion”.

Devin Haney, the WBC lightweight champ posted “RIP Leon Spinks”, with

American US boxing manager Lou DiBella tweeting, “Rest In Peace, Neon Leon, a heavyweight champion and a nice man. Condolences to @MikeSpinksjinx and the Spinks family. Rest In Peace and Power, Leon Spinks”.

