BOXER Amir Khan Buys A Rolex Watch For His Son’s First Birthday with the intention of starting a watch collection for him

Former super-lightweight boxing champion Amir Khan has bought his son, Muhammad Zaviyar, a silver Rolex watch for his first birthday on February 22, saying that he intends to start a watch collection for him.

Khan shared a video on Instagram Stories showing the expensive watch, captioned, “Got my little boy his first birthday present, his watch collection needs to be on point”.

The 34-year-old is an avid collector himself, of luxury cars, and it is reported that he is going to add a £264,000 Rolls Royce to his collection very soon, to go with his impressive fleet that already boasts a £233,000 Rolls Royce Phantom, a £65,000 Range Rover, and a £271,000 Lamborghini Aventador.


His luxurious lifestyle is the result of an illustrious boxing career that started out as an amateur when he won the lightweight division silver medal at the Athens Olympics in 2004, aged only 17, losing to Cuban Mario Kindelan, going on to be the WBA and IBF light-welterweight world champion.

Amir has not boxed competitively since 2019, and his wife Fayral Makhdoom, when asked recently in a Q&A with fans on Instagram if little Muhammad will follow in his father’s footsteps, “Will your son be a boxer?”, she responded, “Never”.


Fayral also admitted that when she first met Amir, she did not know much about him, commenting “I didn’t know much about his career but I knew he was some sort of boxer”.

