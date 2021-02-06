Teenager who gatecrashed 18th birthday bash and stabbed guests is jailed

Teenager who gatecrashed 18th birthday bash and stabbed two guests is jailed.

Tyreece Swaby launched his vicious attack after turning up uninvited to the celebration held in the garden of a house in Solihull.

He stabbed his first victim twice, resulting in a major operation for the 17-year-old who had to have part of his bowel removed and now requires continued medical treatment.

Seconds later, he wounded his second victim, also aged 17, during the horrific incident just before 1.30am on September 1, 2019.


Swift enquires by West Midlands Police officers led to armed police arresting Swaby later that day.

Swaby, who was aged 17 at the time, was convicted on January 28 at Warwickshire Justice Centre of two counts of wounding with intent following a trial.


The defendant, of Lordswood Square, Harborne, will serve at least six years of a nine-year jail term before the Parole Board will consider his release.

PC David Spencer, of force CID, said: “This was a vicious and shocking attack on two teenagers at what should have been a happy celebration.

“It erupted after a row over a minor issue which turned physical, it was a case of wounded pride for Swaby, who left the party to retrieve a knife from his car only to return and commit this savage crime. The amount of violence used was senseless and unnecessary.”

