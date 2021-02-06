Marijuana Shortage Reported In Jamaica

Marijuana Shortage Reported In Jamaica
image: you tube

MARIJUANA Shortage Reported In Jamaica due to coronavirus restrictions

Jamaica’s marijuana farmers are reporting a shortage of crops after the hurricanes last year drenched the plantations with heavy rains, and then the hot sun scorched them in the drought that followed the storms.

Finally, the coronavirus pandemic arrived, and with it the 6pm curfew that prevented the farmers from tending their fields during the night as is customary, leading to huge financial losses.

Daneyel Bozra, a farmer in the Southwest of Jamaica said, “It destroyed everything”, while Triston Thompson, from the consulting and brokerage firm, Tacaya, who work in the country’s nascent legal cannabis industry, commented, “It’s a cultural embarrassment. Last year was the worst year. We’ve never had this amount of loss. It’s something so laughable that cannabis is short in Jamaica”.


Jamaica, in 2015, decriminalised the possession of small amounts of weed, meaning anybody caught with two ounces or less of cannabis just pay a small fine and face no arrest or criminal record, and people are allowed to cultivate five plants legally.

The government’s Cannabis Licensing Authority said there is no shortage of marijuana in the regulated industry. They have 29 authorised cultivators of marijuana and have issued 73 transportation, processing, and retail licences.


