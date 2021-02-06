Love Island’s 2021 Series ‘Likely’ To Be Filmed In The UK Due To Spanish Travel Restrictions Affecting Mallorca.

LOVE ISLAND’S 2021 series could be filmed right here in the UK, reports say. Possible sites include Cornwall or Devon, according to The Sun, amid fears the usual Mallorca site, in the Balearic Islands of Spain, may prove impossible due to travel restrictions.

A TV insider said: “Love Island is a huge franchise for the channel. As well as bringing in loads of much-needed younger viewers it’s a cash cow. But, as a precautionary measure, producers have looked at several UK sites to hold the series, so if travel restrictions remain strict they have a back-up plan.

“Cornwall has been optioned, as well as Torquay, the Isles of Scilly and even Barry Island, where Gavin and Stacey was filmed. ITV bosses are also worried about a fan backlash against the show if contestants are allowed to go away claiming work reasons but the rest of the country is still stuck at home. Of course, there are obvious weather restrictions with a UK location — and viewers will see a lot less skin.”

Reports of a potential move come after ITV successfully pulled off I’m A Celebrity closer to home, swapping out the Aussie jungle for a derelict castle in Wales. Despite the ever-changing lockdown rules, filming in Wales was allowed to continue.