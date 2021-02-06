Jessie Ware Delights Fans By Revealing She Is Pregnant With Her Third Child.

Popular British singer Jessie Ware has delighted fans by announcing that she is expecting her third child with husband Sam Burrows. The Wildest Moments singer took to Instagram to share the news, posting a stunning photo of herself proudly showing off her blooming baby bump.

On Friday’s episode of The Graham Norton Show, the singer, 36, proudly showed off her baby bump and confirmed the happy news. Jessie – who is mother to a daughter, four, and a son, 23 months – revealed the news after performing her new single Remember Where You Are.

Asked how she felt being on the former president’s playlist, she told Graham Norton, ‘I think Sasha [Obama’s daughter] told him about me, but that’s fine. It’s a big coup and it is great.’ When asked about touring again, she said: ‘It’s moved to December which is sensible and realistic, and the album is a sexy dance record – people need to be up close and personal.’

Jessie and Sam are childhood sweethearts, and they tied the knot back in August 2014 in a romantic ceremony on the Greek island of Skopelos. As you can imagine, Jessie’s fans were only too delighted to hear her latest news, and she has been inundated with messages of congratulations and well wishes.

Congrats to the couple on their wonderful news, and we’re wishing Jessie all the best with the rest of her pregnancy.

