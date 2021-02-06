Internet sensation Jackie Weaver on ‘unbelievable fame’ after chaotic council meeting

Internet sensation Jackie Weaver on ‘unbelievable fame’ after a chaotic council meeting went viral and has been since been viewed by millions.

The unlikely video of a Handforth Parish Council Zoom meeting has thrust the clerk into the spotlight overnight after it spread like wildfire on social media, and even appeared on ITV lunchtime news.

The meeting clerk from the Cheshire Association of Local Councils is the main protagonist as what should have been a peaceful gathering of the Planning and Environment Committee becomes very heated.

Jackie becomes embroiled in a clash with Chair of the council, Councillor Brian Tolver, and threatens to cut him out of the video call.

The furious councillor angrily informs her that only the chairman who can remove people from the meeting, and rages: “You have no authority here Jackie Weaver, no authority at all!”

But undeterred, Jackie Weaver kicks him off the call and tells the others to select a new chair.

The vice-chair quickly steps in pointing out that as vice he should take charge, before shouting: “‘Read the standing orders. Read them and understand them'”.

Appearing on ITV lunchtime news, Jackie said the attention following the meeting in December 2020, has been “unbelievable”.

“My online interaction with the internet is a bit of Facebook and apart from that a thousand Zoom meetings!

“So to be told I’m trending, I don’t even know what that means!” she said.

