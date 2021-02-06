Helping Agriculture get ahead in Roquetas

ROQUETAS is in line for multimillion Brussels’ grants for local agriculture.

Mayor Gabriel Amat and Agriculture councillor Rocio Sanchez recently met Manuel Alias, the Junta’s secretary general responsible for Europe’s Agriculture, Fisheries, Livestock and Sustainable Development funds.

Topics discussed included €123 million from Andalucia’s Fruit and Vegetable Producers’ Programme (OPFH) that the Junta’s president Juanma Moreno announced during his last visit to Almeria province.

There will also be a €40 million addition to the €60 already allocated from the Modernising Agricultural Operations Fund confirmed by the Junta’s Agriculture chief, Carmen Crespo.

“Since Juanma Moreno became president, Junta backing for our agriculture has been very important. Here at the town hall we are offering all our help in telling local growers and businesses about this funding,” Amat said.

“At a time like this when we are facing such difficult health and economic crises, Administrations need to unite to help productive sectors forge ahead.”

