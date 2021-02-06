Help Vera’s Lions Club help others

THE Vera and District Lions Club need help in assisting the Vera food bank, which has suffered during the pandemic.

Vera Lions have supported the food banks that support people in Vera and Turre for many years, assisting with payments for the lorries that deliver the food, Ceri Norman told the Euro Weekly News.

The club has also made regular monthly payments to both food banks along with extra financial support when required. The Vera Lions have also paid for urgent maintenance of their van as well as the vehicle’s insurance.

Ceri explained that Vera’s food bank has approached the Lions as they cannot pay their current bill for deliveries by the lorries that bring the essentials for distribution between Vera and Turre.

They have suggested that Vera Lions buy the van from them so they can free up much-needed cash. The club has now agreed to purchase the van from the food bank and loan it back to them free of charge, while taking on the vehicle’s maintenance and insurance.

This will allow the food bank to pay for previous supplies and purchase more once they are relieved of the financial burden of running the van.

This purchase will also help the Vera Lions when collecting items for the Charity Shop which in turn enables them to continue supporting the community while providing transport for the loan of wheelchairs and other equipment.

“We will also be able to support other community groups if required,” Ceri said.

During the Covid situation, Vera Lions have helped food banks, town halls and other groups to provide food for those in need with cash donations of more than €7,000.

In their current situation they cannot hold fundraising events and their charity shop has had to close yet gain while their biggest event, Party in the Park, was cancelled last year.

So that they may continue to offer help and purchase the van, Vera Lions has set up a GoFundMe page, which can be reached via a link on the Vera and District Facebook page.

“Our target is €2,500 which will allow us to purchase the van, pay insurance and the other costs involved in transferring the vehicle,” the Lions said.

