Granada Man Arrested For Murder after stabbing a woman

The Guardia Civil arrested a 34-year-old man on Friday evening (February 5) after he had attacked and stabbed a 29-year-old female in an establishment reportedly owned by his father, at 10.40am, in Albolote, Granada, and he has since been charged with murder after his victim died in hospital as a result of stab wounds to her chest, later the same evening.

The incident took place in a chemical manufacturing establishment located on Calle Trevélez on Paseo de Colón, in the Polígono Jucaril de Albolote.

Eye-witnesses reported the man entering in an aggressive manner and start to break and throw objects, and he was recognised as the son of the owner, who had been off work sick.

He is known to suffer from a mental health condition, and uses drugs, and it is said he entered demanding money from the young woman, who after refusing his demand, was stabbed in her chest several times by the man, and immediately fled the scene.

According to Granada Hoy, police officers tracked the man to his mother’s home, in the Villas Blancas de Albolote Urbanization, where he allegedly resisted arrest before the officers managed to subdue him and arrest him on a charge of attempted murder, which subsequently changed to a murder charge.