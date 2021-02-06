Granada Man Arrested For Murder

By
Chris King
-
0
Granada Man Arrested For Murder
Granada Man Arrested For Murder. image: guardia civil

Granada Man Arrested For Murder after stabbing a woman

The Guardia Civil arrested a 34-year-old man on Friday evening (February 5) after he had attacked and stabbed a 29-year-old female in an establishment reportedly owned by his father, at 10.40am, in Albolote, Granada, and he has since been charged with murder after his victim died in hospital as a result of stab wounds to her chest, later the same evening.
The incident took place in a chemical manufacturing establishment located on Calle Trevélez on Paseo de Colón, in the Polígono Jucaril de Albolote.
Eye-witnesses reported the man entering in an aggressive manner and start to break and throw objects, and he was recognised as the son of the owner, who had been off work sick.
He is known to suffer from a mental health condition, and uses drugs, and it is said he entered demanding money from the young woman, who after refusing his demand, was stabbed in her chest several times by the man, and immediately fled the scene.
According to Granada Hoy, police officers tracked the man to his mother’s home, in the Villas Blancas de Albolote Urbanization, where he allegedly resisted arrest before the officers managed to subdue him and arrest him on a charge of attempted murder, which subsequently changed to a murder charge.

_______________________________________________________

-- Advertisement --

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Granada Man Arrested For Murder”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.







Previous articleTreacherous rivers will be channelled
Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here