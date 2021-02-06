A GROUP of politicians at Velez Malaga Council are demanding a councillor hand over details of expense claims she made for travel dating back to July 2015.

The Partido Popular (PP) are demanding Councillor Maria Jose Roberto hand over the expenses details after claiming she was using municipal funds to “travel the world.”

-- Advertisement --



The party claimed the councillor made the trips paid “out of the pocket of residents while she has halted more than €14 million” of local projects.

Leader of the local PP, Jorge Perez, said his party wants records dating back to July 2015 relating to trips made by the politician or her staff which were paid for by the council.

According to one publication, between February 2017 and February 2020 at least 17 trips were made, at a total cost of €18,130.93.

Perez said: “Reading this information we have observed that several trips have been made in Spain and many others to Europe and America. The trips to Belgium stand out on two occasions, Germany, Italy, Peru and to the Caribbean, to Cuba. We even have another trip to France.”

He highlighted the councillor’s trip to the Caribbean, “with a duration of twelve days and a cost of €9,000,” as well as one to Peru, “in which there are seven days of travel to attend an event that lasted only three days.”

In response to previous claims made about trips by the PP, the council confirmed the trips were “necessary” to promote various projects.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Expenses Row Breaks out at Local Council”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.