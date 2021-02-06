Dancing On Ice’s Billie Faiers Forced To Quit Show After Fall During Rehearsals Left Her Concussed.

DANCING On Ice’s Billie Faiers has been forced to quit the competition before tonight’s show, Saturday, after hitting her head on the rink in a fall which left her concussed. The ex-Towie star, 31, was ordered by medics to pull out of the show for her own safety.

Mum-of-two Billie was rehearsing with her pro partner Mark Hanretty, 35, on Friday at the studios at Bovingdon Airfield, Herts, when she accidentally slipped. On-site medics rushed to check her over before she was taken to hospital yesterday. While there she was sent for an MRI scan to detect any damage to her head.

Now Billie has been told she has to rest by doctor’s and must leave the competition- she missed last weekend’s show after her gran sadly passed away.

An ITV spokeswoman said: “During rehearsals for this week’s show, Billie Shepherd has had a fall. Taking the expert advice of the Dancing on Ice medical team, she sadly cannot perform this weekend and will therefore now withdraw from the competition. We wish Billie well as she now takes the time to recover.”

Comedian Rufus Hound tested positive with coronavirus recently and TV star Denise Van Outen fractured her shoulder in three places in training. Olympian Amy Tinkler and television presenter Matt Richardson have stepped in to replace them.

