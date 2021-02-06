Copa Del Rey 2021 Semi-Finals Draw Is Made

Copa Del Rey 2021 Semi-Finals Draw Is Made. image: twitter

COPA DEL REY 2021 Semi-Finals Draw Is Made in Madrid

The draw for the semi-final matches of the 2021 Copa Del Rey took place on Friday morning (February 5), at the Spanish Football Federation’s (RFEF) headquarters in Las Rozas, Madrid, with four first-division teams in the last four.

Barcelona had beaten Granada 5-3 to reach the last four, and they will play reigning Europa League Champions Sevilla, who squeezed to a 1-0 victory over second-division Almeria in the quarter-final, with the first leg taking place at Sevilla’s Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan before heading to the Camp Nou for the second leg.

The other semi-final sees Levante, who secured a dramatic, last-minute, 1-0 extra-time victory over Villarreal, take on Athletic Club, who disposed of Real Betis on penalties in the last round, with the first leg being played at San Mames, and then the return leg at the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia.


The semi-final first legs will take place on February 9 and 10, and then the second legs will be on March 2 and 3. The 2021 final is scheduled for April 17 at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Sevilla.

