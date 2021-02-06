Cancer survivors may have higher risk of heart disease than people who never had cancer

Cancer survivors may have a higher risk of heart disease than people who never had cancer.

ON average, men’s predicted heart age is 8.5 years older than their actual age, and women’s predicted heart age is 6.5 years older, claims the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

But researchers stress cancer survivors can take steps to lower their risk of getting heart disease.

CDC researchers used data from CDC’s Behavioural Risk Factor Surveillance System to estimate the heart age of adults who are 30 to 74-years-old.

They compared cancer survivors to people who have never had cancer and also compared people by sex, age group, race and ethnicity, education, and household income.

And they found that cancer survivors had a higher excess heart age than people who never had cancer.

Among cancer survivors, older people had a higher excess heart age than younger people, and people with more education and higher incomes had lower excess heart age than people with less education and lower incomes.

Non-Hispanic Black men and women had the highest excess heart age of any racial or ethnic group.

According to CDC, many things can raise a person’s risk of getting both cancer and heart disease. Some of these risk factors are:

*Smoking

*Not getting enough physical activity.

*Eating unhealthy food.

*Having high blood pressure.

*Being overweight or having obesity.

“Cancer survivors may also be more likely to get heart disease for other reasons. Many cancer treatments damage the heart, and some kinds of cancer may raise heart disease risk,” said CDC in a statement.

But the experts stressed there are steps cancer survivors can take to lower their chances of getting heart disease.

These include:

*Quit smoking and stay away from other people’s cigarette smoke.

*Stay active and eat a healthy and balanced diet to maintain a healthy weight.

*Many your high blood pressure or diabetes, if applicable.

