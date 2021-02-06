Brit Developer Forced To Tear Down French Chateau

BRIT developer forced to tear down multi-million euro French Chateau

British developer Patrick Diter has just eighteen months to raze his $70million French mansion to the ground, after a French court declared in December 2020 that he had built the Tuscan palace without the proper legal permits.

The self-styled Chateau Diter in the picturesque French Provence is a 32,000 square foot home, complete with 17 acres of gardens, bespoke medieval cloister, vineyards and helipads.

The mansion has caused some major headaches since it was completed in 2009, not least the fact that the extensive driveway was carved through protected ground, and now sends excess water cascading down into the town during heavy rains, causing serious flooding. According to the developer, he did have verbal approval from the major for his project, but in the court case authorities insisted this was simply to put a “small extension” on the existing structure.

The major issue faced by Mr Diter, however, is complaints about loud parties held at the chateau; in fact, his immediate neighbours constitute much of the case against him, claiming that life has become unbearable for them in what was once a quiet little corner of French countryside. The verdict is by no means signed and sealed, however, with the Brit considering taking his case to the European Court of Human Rights.

“That’s ridiculous. Nobody has violated Patrick Diter’s human rights. His rights have been taken into account every step of the way during this legal journey,” a local official said.

