Birthday Bash For One-Year-Old Cost Organisers £11k In Fines!

A BIRTHDAY PARTY held for a one-year-old child ended up costing the guests and the organisers a total of £11k in Fines!

Police broke up the gathering after discovering 24 people inside the small flat. Some of the guests told officers they had travelled 60 miles all the way from Birmingham. The group, consisting of 14 adults and 10 children, were celebrating the one-year-old’s birthday with family and friends before the party was crashed by officers.

Police were apparently tipped off by locals who reported seeing “party banners at the family barbecue” in Mansfield on Thursday. The ‘stunned’ adults were fined a total of £11,200 by Nottinghamshire Police. Assistant Chief Constable Steve Cooper said: “It’s very disappointing to hear that officers had to break up another large gathering in the county.

“It is clear that there is still a minority of people who think the rules do not apply to them or that they can make up their own versions of the guidelines. When we attend a party we will firstly encourage people to disperse safely. We would appeal to all local residents to comply with the Covid-19 regulations which are there to protect everyone.

“It is the case that people are being issued fines for breaching the regulations, but more importantly the virus is spreading rapidly throughout the community and people are dying.”

