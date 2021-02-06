Asian Fraud Gang Laundered Millions Through Irish Banks

ANTI-FRAUD detectives in Dublin are working on dismantling a sophisticated gang of Asian criminals who laundered over €9 million through Irish banks.

Ireland’s An Garda Siochana police force has detained the suspected ringleader of an Asian fraud gang that stole over €10 million worldwide. Economic crime detectives say that the group laundered at least €9 million of their profits through banks in Ireland from crimes committed against victims worldwide.

Under Ireland’s anti-gang legislation, the 37-year-old suspected senior group member can be held longer than most criminals without charge. Gardai say they have seized €20,000 worth of luxury goods and electronics during a raid in the capital connected to the group.

Irish authorities have been working closely with their counterparts in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Britain, the Netherlands, and Interpol to dismantle the gang who carried out widescale cybercrime including business email compromises, invoice redirections, and romance frauds.

Detectives busted an attempt by the gang to withdraw €3 million in from a Dublin bank, which they believe would be used to buy high-value goods that could be quickly resold to hide their money trails. It is so far unclear how deep the gang’s roots in Ireland are, though it is possible they believed the small country’s police force would be unable to trace their complex crime network.

