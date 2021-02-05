TERRIFYING THURSDAY in the USA as record number of deaths reported

Despite a steady decline in new coronavirus infections, the US recorded on Thursday, February 4, the highest number of Covid-related deaths EVER, a horrifying 5,077 fatalities in just 24 hours. The only other day which even comes close since the beginning of the pandemic is January 12, when 4,466 deaths were reported.

The figure is made all the more baffling by the fact that official data shows that new Covid cases are steadily dropping, with mid-January numbers half what they were at the peak of the health crisis.

In total, the country has reported more than 26.6million Covid infections and 455,735 deaths since the pandemic began last year.

The dire news comes as Johnson & Johnson has requested emergency FDA approval for its new one-shot Covid jab, which could pave the way for millions getting vaccinated in a much shorter time span.

It was also revealed on January 4 that newly-elected Joe Biden is examining the logistics of mailing face masks to every citizen in the US in an attempt to prevent the spread of the virus, according to NBC News.

Despite the fact that America only accounts for around five per cent of the global population, it has suffered the highest Covid death toll; according to analysis conducted by MailOnline, if the fatality figure reaches 500,000, it will mean that more people have died from coronavirus than Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, the flu, pneumonia, and strokes combined.

