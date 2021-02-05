Somewhere to play in La Nucia

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Somewhere to play in La Nucia
PLAY AREA: La Nucia mayor Bernabe Cano and the Protectora’s Belen Nuñez with two of the Shelter’s residents Photo credit: La Nucia town hall

LA NUCIA’S municipal Animal Shelter has incorporated a 600-square metre area where the centre’s dogs can exercise and play.

This is split into two separate zones, one of which is reserved for dogs that are officially classed as potentially dangerous.

-- Advertisement --

The Parques Can, each of which has a swimming pool for the dogs, have cost €20,000 which has been covered by the local Animal Protection Society, several anonymous donors, and the town hall.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Somewhere to play in La Nucia.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous articleArrest Made after Barcelona Man Stabbed to Death
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here