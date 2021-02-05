Somewhere to play in La Nucia

LA NUCIA’S municipal Animal Shelter has incorporated a 600-square metre area where the centre’s dogs can exercise and play.

This is split into two separate zones, one of which is reserved for dogs that are officially classed as potentially dangerous.

The Parques Can, each of which has a swimming pool for the dogs, have cost €20,000 which has been covered by the local Animal Protection Society, several anonymous donors, and the town hall.

