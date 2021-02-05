RUSSIA To Expel Three EU Diplomats On Monday Amid Growing Alexei Navalny Tensions



The EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, during a visit to Moscow today (Friday) to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, was informed that next Monday 8, Moscow will expel three European diplomats, one from each of the Swedish, Germany, and Polish embassies, as reported by The Guardian.

-- Advertisement --



Mr Borrell, the first senior EU official to visit Moscow since 2017, arrived in the country only two days after the jailing of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, was informed that the three diplomats stand accused of taking part in the outlawed demonstrations against Navalny.

Russian media outlets broke the news, with Lavrov claiming the news had somehow been leaked to the press, with Mr Burrell telling reporters, “We reject these allegations”, pointing out that diplomats, under the rules of diplomatic convention, are allowed to observe political rallies of any kind.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry was quick to issue a statement confirming the Monday expulsions, stating that the three mens’ alleged participation in the protests was “unacceptable and inappropriate for their diplomatic status”.

Mr Borrell also told reporters, that during his meeting with Sergei Lavrov he had “refused and rebutted” the claims, while Angela Merkel, the German chancellor labelled the move “unjustified”.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Russia To Expel Three EU Diplomats On Monday Amid Navalny Tensions”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.