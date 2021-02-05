Recent News in Brief in Costa Blanca North

Mask up CAMPELLO town hall is distributing 45,000 free facemasks to all residents registered on the municipal Padron. Thirty-five thousand surgical masks will go to adults, children will receive 4,000 reusable masks which can be washed 10 times while 6,000 FPP2 models have been reserved for sales assistants and cashiers.

Road works SPAIN’S Roads Authority, Carreteras, is improving the crossroads that gives access to Altea la Vieja from the AP-7 motorway. Altea’s Infrastructures councillor explained that increased traffic after tolls were lifted had made it essential to make the crossing safer, although ideally a roundabout should be installed there.

-- Advertisement --



Drain gain AGUAS DE CALPE is carrying out repairs costing €80,754 at the Avenida del Port pumping station, after a section of the main sewage pipe collapsed last March. The complicated project is expected to take two months to complete and will not interfere with the existing main drainage system.

Above board CALPE mayor Ana Sala announced that no member of the local council has received an anti-Covid vaccination out of turn. Sala explained that Health councillor Ana Perles had been vaccinated as she works at the local health centre, on the front line, and was entitled to the shot.

Shops shut INDITEX is to close seven Zara, Massimo Dutti and Bershka stores in Benidorm, Alcoy, Petrer and Alicante City owing to the clothing giant’s “digital transformation” process that will close 1,200 outlets worldwide. Affected staff will be relocated in other posts following an agreement signed with the Spanish unions.

Bay watch JAVEA town hall’s lifesaving budget on its beaches has increased by €100,000 to €453,100 this year. The service, which will operate between May and October, has now been put out to tender on a two-year contract with the option to extend this by another two years.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “News in Brief.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.