Joe Biden Demands Russia Frees Alexei Navalny Immediately

PRESIDENT BIDEN Demands Russia Frees Alexei Navalny Immediately and without condition

President Joe Biden, on Thursday (February 4) called on Vladimir Putin and Russia to immediately free Alexei Navalny, saying his imprisonment was politically motivated.

-- Advertisement --



The President said about Navalny, “Mr. Navalny, like all Russian citizens, is entitled to his rights under the Russian constitution. He’s been targeted for exposing corruption. He should be released immediately and without condition”.

Speaking during his first trip to the State Department, Mr Biden called for America’s moral authority and credibility to return, saying those qualities had been lost under Donald Trump.

Commenting on why he agreed to extend the START treaty for five years, Mr Biden said it was, “To preserve the only remaining treaty between our countries safeguarding nuclear stability”.

“At the same time, I made it clear to President Putin, in a manner very different from my predecessor, that the days of the United States rolling over in the face of Russia’s aggressive actions interfering with our elections, cyber-attacks, poisoning its citizens, are over”.

He added, “And the Russian efforts to suppress freedom of expression and peaceful assembly are a matter of deep concern to us and the international community”.

Addressing China, Mr Biden said, “We’ll confront China’s economic abuses, counter its aggressive coercive action and push back on China’s attack on human rights, intellectual property, and global governance. But we’re ready to work with Beijing when it’s in America’s interest to do so”.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “President Biden Demands Russia Frees Alexei Navalny Immediately”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.