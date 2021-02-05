POLICE stand-off with woman locked in ‘military vehicle’ in Wales.

According to reports a heavy police presence was seen in Caernarfon, Wales on Thursday as police in riot gear came to a stand-off with a woman who had ‘locked herself inside a military-style vehicle’. The stand-off with the woman had reportedly started after officers attempted to remove the military style vehicle from the street.

Police made two arrests at the scene, one a woman for assaulting a police officer, and the second arrest was a public order offence against a man.

One local resident who wished not to be named, was on his way home when he saw ‘a lot of commotion around the van’. The onlooker spoke to the Daily Post Wales and said, “I walk up and down Pool Street to and from work every day and I know the van has been there since at least Monday

“I could hear a woman’s voice shouting hysterically inside the living compartment while a crowd – including some police officers in face masks – had gathered outside.

“As I was passing, I saw someone pull up in an unmarked vehicle and begin to suit up in riot gear – he was putting on something to protect his neck and it looked like he has some sort of a riot shield. It caused quite a commotion on the street.”

Police confirmed that two arrests had been made at Pool Street, in Caernarfon.

