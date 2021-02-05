Jack Grealish Donates £2,000 Towards The Funeral Of ‘Huge’ Aston Villa Fan Car Crash Victim.

In a very touching gesture, England international Jack Grealish has donated £2,000 towards the funeral of a young Aston Villa supporter who sadly lost her life in a car accident. Mia Craen, 18, was driving her Fiat 500 to her new home in Southwater, West Sussex on Saturday when she collided with a tree at around 12:30 pm- the teenager tragically died at the scene.

Mia, who was a huge Villa fan, mentioned that her favourite player was Jack Grealish; so friend Rosie Fletcher asked her friends and family to tag the 25-year-old midfielder in an Instagram post.

“Given that she was a huge @avfcofficial and @jackgrealish fan, we would like to get recognition for Mia and the amazing person she was.” Rosie wrote. The story was shared by many on the social media platform and it eventually found its way to Grealish, who responded with a thoughtful message of his own along with a £2,000 donation to Mia’s Go Fund Me page.

“R.I.P Mia. Sending my deepest condolences to your family and friends.” Grealish wrote on his Instagram story. “Please click the link in this bio and donate if possible. So sad.”

The Aston Villa captain also sent a personal message of condolence to Mia’s brother Finally, who created the ‘Help give Mia the send-off she deserves’.

