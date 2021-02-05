Guardia Civil Warn of ‘Virtual Kidnapping’ Threat

THE Guardia Civil has taken to its Twitter account to warn of a new “virtual kidnapping” phone scam involving gangs telling victims a friend or a member of their family has been kidnapped.

Police from the Guardia Civil warn the “virtual kidnapping” scam sees criminals call their victims from an unknown number before claiming to have kidnapped a loved one and demanding a ransom.

Officers say the scam sees criminals using threats like, “We have kidnapped your son … pay or you won’t see him again.”

The Guardia Civil warned the gangs then demand anything between €2,000 and €10,000 in exchange for “releasing” the person they claim to have kidnapped.

Police are warning phone users never to hand over money or any personal details to these criminals, instead urging anyone receiving such a call to report it to the police.

Taking to their Twitter account, the Guardia Civil advised members of the public what to do if they receive a “virtual kidnapping” call, including advice on what to when receiving a phone call from an unknown number.

They said: “How to avoid becoming victim of a virtual kidnapping?

Look out for calls from unknown numbers Listen and let the caller speak. If they are a stranger hang up Never hand over personal details, your location or your contact details Don’t make payments to the kidnapper Check whether the family member or friend who has supposedly been kidnapped is ok Report the crime to the authorities”

The Guardia Civil said anyone receiving a “virtual kidnapping” call to report it by calling police on 062.

