Google phone cameras will measure heart and respiratory rates

THE cameras integrated in Google mobile phones will be able to measure users’ heart and respiratory rates.

Google announced on Thursday, February 4, that from March, its Pixel phones will include a function that will allow its cameras to measure the heart and respiratory rates of users thanks to artificial intelligence techniques based on movement and colour changes.

Although the function will initially be available only on the Pixel model, the aim is to expand it to other Android phones in the future.

To measure the respiratory rate, the user must position the phone so that their head and upper torso are framed by the front camera of the device, and breathe normally, so that the artificial intelligence can make an estimate based on chest movement.

For the heart rate, they can simply place the tip of their finger on the back camera and the device will offer a result based on the colour changes produced by the blood circulation.

Google warned that these systems have not been designed to carry out medical diagnoses, but simply to help people who wish to improve their health and well-being.

The measurements can be stored on the phone and integrated in the Google Fit App.

