THE latest in the detection of coronavirus is an electronic nose that can ‘smell’ it on the breath and can detect the virus within minutes.

-- Advertisement --



Indonesia has become one of the first countries in the world to use this technology, with the authorities using it at transport stations, such as the Pasar Senen train station in Jakarta this week, explained the Minister of Transport in Indonesia. The official launch takes place today, Friday, January 5.

It consists of blowing into a plastic bag that is analyzed by GeNose detectors, developed by the University of Gadjah Mada in Yogyakarta.

The “electronic noses” detect COVID-19 through particles in the breath with an accuracy of more than 90 per cent using artificial intelligence technology, the creators reported.

The GeNose tests, which cost about 20,000 Indonesian rupees (approximately €1,19) are cheaper than antigen or PCR tests.

Indonesia is the Southeast Asian country most affected by the pandemic, with some 1.1 million infections and more than 30,700 deaths among its 270 million inhabitants.

The Dutch authorities have also launched a similar device, called SpiroNose, which detects COVID-19 through breath and, according to tests, identifies negatives with certainty in 70 per cent of cases and is inconclusive in the remaining 30 per cent.

A group of researchers from the Rey Juan Carlos University in Madrid are developing sensors that detect coronavirus through biomarkers in the breath, with a technique similar to a breathalyzer test.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “‘Electronic noses’ are the latest development in Covid-19 detection”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.