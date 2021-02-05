THE driver of a car that barrelled over a Malaga roundabout, causing a crash and injuring three people, has tested positive for alcohol, according to media reports.

Police told one publication the driver of the BMW which caused an accident in the La Virreina area of Malaga tested positive for alcohol after taking a breathalyser test.

Police have now arrested the man, a 57-year-old Spanish national, and officers from the Malaga Local Police Accident Investigation Group are now looking into what caused the accident.

According to media reports, the initial signs point to failure of the BMW’s brakes.

The accident took place at around 6.45pm after members of the Guardia Civil allegedly tried to stop the car after noticing smoke coming from the bottom of the vehicle.

According to reports, the driver failed to stop, however, and instead took the Virreina exit before crashing into a roundabout on Avenida Jane Bowles, with its concrete structure creating a ramp which caused the car to fly several metres in the air.

The car then reportedly landed on another vehicle that was stopped on the roundabout as a young woman was getting out, leading to a large fire breaking out.

The 22-year-old woman who was left trapped under the vehicle is thought to have suffered serious injuries and is currently in intensive care at the Malaga Regional Hospital.

Two other people thought to have been injured in the accident were taken to a health centre but have already been discharged.

