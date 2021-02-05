Driver injured as sinkhole swallows car at Madrid roundabout

A MAN, 36, was injured in Madrid when his vehicle fell into a sinkhole.

According to the 112 Emergency Services in Madrid, the car was waiting at a give-way sign to access a roundabout in Calle Las Norias, near the Renfe station in the Majadahonda area of Madrid.

At around 12.20, for reasons which are now being investigated by the Guardia Civil, the vehicle fell into a hole with an approximate diameter of three metres and a depth of between three and four metres, when the tarmac suddenly fell away from beneath it.

The driver of the vehicle, who was the sole occupant, was able to get out of the car despite the fact that it had flipped over on its top and he was rescued by Madrid fire-fighters with the help of a ladder.

He was treated by paramedics on the scene and then taken by ambulance to the Puerta del Hierro Hospital in Madrid, although the emergency services reported that he was only slightly injured. The police and firemen cordoned off the area for safety as there are fears that the hole could get bigger.

A crane was brought in to remove the vehicle from the sinkhole.

The roundabout is in a very busy area as it is on an access road from the A6 motorway.

Herido leve por accidente en #Majadahonda.#BomberosCM rescatan a un varón que ha caído con su vehículo en un socavón de unos 3-4 metros de profundidad y unos 3 metros de diámetro a la entrada de una rotonda. pic.twitter.com/M8vNRLuCfa — 112 Comunidad Madrid (@112cmadrid) February 5, 2021

