A BRIT has been arrested after allegedly taking the drug meth and going on a shooting spree in Thailand.

33-year-old Brit Benjamin Robert Simpson was arrested after he reportedly took the drug before setting off on a speedboat and shooting at the hotel where he was staying.

According to one publication, police confiscated seven grams of meth from the man after he was arrested after returning from his speedboat trip around Koh Samui.

The man allegedly took the drug with the speedboat’s captain before the pair set off to sea. During the boat ride, the suspect is said to have fired several rounds of a handgun towards the luxury hotel he was staying in.

Witnesses said hotel staff ducked in fear while the shots were fired, before later calling police.

After searching the man’s hotel room, officers said they found a 9mm Beretta pistol loaded with 31 bullets and a revolver handgun with 49 bullets.

A further search uncovered a plastic bag believed to contain 6.85 grams of methamphetamine. They also confiscated several meth pipes.

The captain of the speedboat, Geerati Glinubol, was arrested at the hotel at the same time as Simpson.

The captain reportedly told police he had been taking drugs with Simpson before they went on the boat ride together.

The pair were taken to a police station where they were questioned on suspicion of illegal possession of firearms, firing weapons, and drug use.

The Briton had been staying a luxury five star hotel on the seafront in Thailand when the incident took place.

