Brexit Border Friction Leads To Life Saving Cancer Drug Consignments Being Destroyed.

A SENIOR Conservative MP has said he will be "seeking urgent clarification from the government" over reports time-sensitive cancer drugs were destroyed due to post-Brexit border delays. The Confederation of British Industry's (CBI) Ian Price told the Welsh Affairs Committee that an unnamed drugs manufacturer based in Wales had been forced to move its production to Ireland in order to circumvent friction at the UK border with the EU.



The friction delayed their company’s exports of time-sensitive cancer drugs to the continent, which had to be destroyed as a result, Price, the CBI’s Wales Director, told MPs on the committee. He told MPs: “There is one instance I am aware of that they have already moved production of a particular item to Dublin because they can’t in the time allowed continue to make it in Wales.

“It’s a time-sensitive cancer drug that they were importing into Europe and sadly, as a consequence of the arrangement of the deal, they’ve now got two or three hundred consignments blocked somewhere in the system in Europe, having to be thrown”.

Committee Chair Stephen Crabb said that the revelation was “shocking” and that he would be asking the government to clarify what had happened. The CBI said it was not able to identify the pharmaceutical company in question.

“It was shocking and concerning to hear that consignments of time-sensitive cancer medication, transported to the EU from Wales, have had to be thrown away. We will be seeking urgent clarification from the Government on the accuracy of this, but if true, this is no doubt something our committee will want to explore further”. Crabb said.

