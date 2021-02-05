Andalucía May Begin Reducing Restrictions Next Week

ANDALUCIA may begin reducing Covid restrictions next week if the numbers continue to drop

The Deputy Minister of Health and Families in Andalucía, Catalina Garcia, has announced on Friday morning, February 5 that the government will look at relaxing certain coronavirus restrictions “next week” if the accumulated incidence rate continues to “stabilise and is seen to be final.” Speaking with reporters in Ubeda, Jaen, the deputy minister indicated that the see-saw trend of cases going up and down seems to be levelling out and that “there is a change in the trend,” which has “dropped a lot.”

“We cannot say it’s a drop yet, because it is only three days, but in three days we have dropped 70 incidence points, we have dropped in hospitalization, which is the most important and worrying thing to us, 150 less in hospital beds. What have risen are 15 in the ICU, which we know is the last one to go up and down”, she commented.

Unwilling to give too much away about what changes might be in store for the Andalucían Community week, Ms Garcia insisted that it would be up to the committee of experts to decide when they meet to discuss the situation.

“I can only say that next week there will be an approach and that they will be the ones who, together with Health, also know that there is an economic part, analyze and put on the table the measures that we believe are necessary later. And if next week it stabilizes and it is seen that the decline is definitive,” she stressed.

The minister added that the regional government is well aware of the detrimental effects the tough restrictions are having on business owners and the economy in general, but she reminded everyone that “they are taken to prevent that number from being much higher.”

The promising news comes shortly after the president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, posted a message on Twitter, stating that the decrease in the number of hospitalisations in recent days is a “cause for hope.”

