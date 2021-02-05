A rather special Dama

UNIQUE TRADITION: A Dama produced in a Teulada-Moraira bakery Photo credit: Teulada-Moraira town hall

AS always in early February, Teulada-Moraira celebrates Sant Blai with a pagan tradition.

Bakers produce the Dama, a large bun in the shape of a woman with one hand on her hip and the other above her head. This is unique to Teulada-Moraira, made from a recipe handed down from generation to generation.

The tradition is non-Christian, linked to motherhood and nature, but despite its origins, La Dama coincides with the fiesta of Sant Blai, a saint believed to bring protection against throat ailments.

This year the pandemic has curtailed the usual festivities but Teulada-Moraira town hall is promoting the bakeries that produce the Dama while pupils at local primary schools received Dama Kits containing a story about the Dama, a recipe, puzzle book and coloured pencils.


“We all recognise Sant Blai’s day, a fiesta linked to the Dama,” said Teulada-Moraira’s mayor Rosa Vila, quoting the popular saying Sant Blai glorios que em cure la tos (Glorious Saint Blaise who cures coughs).

“This year we must all ask the saint for good health,” Vila said. “And if we want to enjoy this fiesta next year as always, we must be very responsible and take care of ourselves.”


