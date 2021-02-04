Violent Covid-19 patient assaulted two nurses after refusing treatment

Violent Covid-19 patient assaulted two nurses and threw hospital equipment at a window after refusing treatment.

POLICE had to physically restrain Jake Brinley-Chambers after he subjected staff at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham to a violent outburst.

The 23-year-old had tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, February 2, and nurses were trying to stop him from leaving the ward and spreading the virus at around 7.45am.

But instead, he grabbed one of the nurses as she tried to care for him and shoved her away, causing bruising.

He then pushed another nurse who also tried to intervene with both hands.

According to Nottinghamshire Police, Brinley-Chambers, of no fixed address, then picked up a chair and a drip stand and threw them at a hospital window causing it to crack.

Two response constables quickly arrived having been called by security staff and made the arrest despite Brinley-Chambers trying to resist.

The officers are now having to self-isolate for 10 days due to prolonged close contact with him.

He was then remanded to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday 3 February) where he pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and criminal damage.

He was given a 20-day community order and ordered to pay a £140 fine and £300 compensation.

Superintendent Mat Healey, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “No emergency service worker should have to endure abuse as they go about their job, and especially those who are working hard on the front line to fight the coronavirus pandemic.”

Sarah Moppett, Interim Chief Nurse at Nottingham City Hospitals, added: “We will not tolerate violence, aggression or abuse towards our staff.

“Our staff continue to work tirelessly to be there when our communities need us, in what are exceptionally difficult circumstances. So that we can carry on being there for the public, we need their support; not violence or aggression.”

Key workers from across Nottinghamshire came together in a video in a bid to make a stand against all of the abuse they had endured on the front line while fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The ‘Are you with us?’ campaign features doctors, nurses, paramedics, police officers, prison officers and firefighters.

