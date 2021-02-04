US RAPPER Lil Uzi Vert has showed off his new look after spending more than $24 million (€20.02 million) having a large pink diamond pierced into his forehead.

The US-based Eternal Atake rapper responded to questions from fans about the pink diamond, which he has had made into a piercing in the middle of his forehead.

The rapper, whose real name is Symere Bysil Woods, told fans he had been putting aside money for the expensive diamond, bought from jeweller Elliott Eliantte, for years.

He said: “I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now

“This one stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. A lot of M’s in my face.”

US Rapper Lil Uzi and celebrity jeweller Elliot Eliantte both posted videos of the rapper showing off his new diamond piercing. The rapper captioned his video, “beauty is pain” and told fans he could still move the piercing in his forehead with his finger until a sturdier bar was fitted.

He added: “I just got a long bar in it because I just got it pierced and its swelling.

“When the swelling goes down I’ll get a short bar so that it doesn’t move.”

Eliantte’s video showed the 26-year-old rapper getting ready in a studio with his piercing on display. The jeweller also shared screen shots of a call with the rapper, sharing details of how much the diamond had cost.

The rapper claimed the diamond had cost more than the worth of all his cars.

