Tougher restrictions in Canillas de Albaida and Arenas

Tougher restrictions to be imposed in Canillas de Albaida and Arenas due to the high incidence of the coronavirus in the last 14 days.

ACCORDING to data from the Andalucian Regional Government Health and Family Department published today (Thursday, February 4) Canillas de Albaida has reached an incidence rate of 1,054 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

In light of the figures, mobility restrictions along with hotel and non-essential shop closures will be implemented as of Saturday, February 6.

With an incidence of 509.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, Arenas will be subject to perimeter closures.

Mobility restrictions were lifted in both municipalities on Monday, February 1, but rising infections have meant they will both be plummeted back into a higher alert.

They are two of 25 municipalities in Axarquia with additional anti-Covid measures.

Municipalities in the region that currently have a perimeter closure and with hotels and non-essential shops closed due to the incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants, are: El Borge (1,952.3), Alfarnate (1,126.8), Benamocarra (1,083.4) and Velez-Málaga (1,058.7); while Moclinejo (879.3), Alfarnatejo (824.2) and Cútar (649.4) have managed to reduce it, but they must continue with these measures until the end of the established period.

Those with perimeter closures due to an rate of more than 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, but below 1,000 are: Almachar (880.6), Periana (809.3), Archez (779.2), Riogordo (734.5), Colmenar (733.4), Algarrobo (655.9), Rincón de la Victoria (627.5), Macharaviaya (584.8), Alcaucín (570.4), Iznate (551.3) and Benamargosa (521.2); while La Viñuela (486.6), Torrox (429.1), Competa(378.1) and Totalan (271.4) have managed to reduce it, but measures will remain in place for now.

