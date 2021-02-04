New dog park attracts many visitors on first day of opening

THE first dog park in Llucmajor has been created at a cost of €2,000 for the materials in the Sa Torre urbanisation.

The new facility is located in a green area of the urbanisation and covers about 1,600 square meters which is fenced off and has two entrances.

Within the area is a Mediterranean woodland where dogs and their owners can enjoy exercise as well as socialisation but in order not to contravene local bylaws, each animal has to have been chipped and vaccinated.

This project has been completed as part of the Hortus Major, mixed employment program aimed at unemployed people under 30 who are training to obtain qualifications in the installation and maintenance of gardens and green areas.

If successful, the Council will consider opening up dog parks throughout the municipality.

