Nerja School Cleaned Following Covid Case

A SCHOOL in Nerja has been thoroughly cleaned following a Covid case.

The Nueva Nerja school has been disinfected after a positive Covid case was found.

Councillor for Health, Javier Rodriguez, and Councillor for Education, Gema Laguna, reported they have been forced to carry out the cleaning work following the positive result, and confirmed the students and staff who had been exposed to the infected person have been quarantined.

The council commented: “Once requested by the school management, the council initiated its protocol, making the arrangements for a specialised company to disinfect the classroom, as well as the courtyard and common areas of the school.”

The councillors emphasised the town hall’s commitment, “to help the educational community at all times and act quickly and efficiently.”

The council said: “Although the protocol established by the health authorities does not require disinfection by specialised companies in educational centres when a positive case is detecte, the council will continue to carry out this type of preventive action in schools that has previously requested it.”

The news comes after Nerja Council announced it would be helping charity Taller de Amistad in opening a centre for people with disabilities.

Councillor for Social Services, Daniel Rivas, and Councillor for Urban Planning, Nieves Atencia, visited different plots that could house the shelter, day centre and occupational centre.

Councillor Nieves Atencia said: “The association has committed to carrying out a study of the plots that we have offered in order, in the shortest possible time, to find the most suitable location and help us move forward with acquiring it.”

