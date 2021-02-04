Muralla Roja residents see red in Calpe

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Muralla Roja residents see red in Calpe
MURALLA ROJA: Calpe’s much admired, much-visited iconic building Photo credit: ricardobofill.com

OWNERS of apartments in Calpe’s Muralla Roja are refusing permission to name it an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC).

The iconic building designed by the Catalan architect Ricardo Bofill in the 1970s is already Spain’s most Instagrammed private building.

-- Advertisement --

The Muralla Roja’s Community of Property Owners has now explained, via Calpe’s Cultural and Ecological Association (ACEC), that they told the town hall they were refusing permission for BIC status last April.

The town hall has never replied and residents feel they are being treated as “mere spectators” in a process impacting on their day-to-day lives.


As a BIC, they would be obliged to allow visits to the  building and, wanting to protect their privacy, the Community has installed posters barring influencers and the inquisitive.

In the six years since the BIC process began, nobody from the town hall has ever visited them and before the pandemic’s mobility restrictions were introduced they were “tormented” by the “massive” number of tourists wanting to see the building.


The Community has now warned that it reserves the right to take legal action to defend its property owners’ rights.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Muralla Roja residents see red in Calpe.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleGovernment Website Crashes On First Day Of Covid Aid Applications
Next articleNorth Korea to Receive Two Million Vaccines Despite No Positive Cases
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here