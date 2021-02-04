OWNERS of apartments in Calpe’s Muralla Roja are refusing permission to name it an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC).

The iconic building designed by the Catalan architect Ricardo Bofill in the 1970s is already Spain’s most Instagrammed private building.

-- Advertisement --



The Muralla Roja’s Community of Property Owners has now explained, via Calpe’s Cultural and Ecological Association (ACEC), that they told the town hall they were refusing permission for BIC status last April.

The town hall has never replied and residents feel they are being treated as “mere spectators” in a process impacting on their day-to-day lives.

As a BIC, they would be obliged to allow visits to the building and, wanting to protect their privacy, the Community has installed posters barring influencers and the inquisitive.

In the six years since the BIC process began, nobody from the town hall has ever visited them and before the pandemic’s mobility restrictions were introduced they were “tormented” by the “massive” number of tourists wanting to see the building.

The Community has now warned that it reserves the right to take legal action to defend its property owners’ rights.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Muralla Roja residents see red in Calpe.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.