MANCHESTER CITY Cruise Past Burnley To Stay Top of the Premiership

Manchester City Cruise Past Burnley To Stay Top

Manchester City brushed Burnley effortlessly aside on Wednesday evening at Turf Moor, running out easy 0-2 winners, but it could have been a lot more, with missed chances and a blatant penalty not given, taking them three points clear of Man United, with a game in hand.

On this sort of form, they seem unstoppable in their search for Pep Guardiola’s third Premier League title. Next up is Anfield on Sunday, and a win there must surely make them dead certs for the title.

Last season it was their leaky defence that cost them dearly, but now, they have only conceded four goals in their last twenty games, and it was their 13th win on the trot.


Gabriel Jesus scored City’s first after only three minutes, with a simple header, his 75th goal for City in all competitions, and still only 24-years of age, before Ilkay Gundogan, who is looking world-class right now, squared the ball for Raheem Sterling to place it into the net on 38 minutes, to go in two nil at half time.

