Liverpool BANNED from Entering Germany for Champions League Game.

LIVERPOOL FC are prohibited from travelling to Germany for the first leg of their last-16 tie at RB Leipzig’s Red Bull Arena on February 16, due to the restrictions put in place by the Federal Ministry of the Interior (BMI) to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Germany closed its borders last Saturday for airline passengers arriving from regions where new variants of the coronavirus spread, including the United Kingdom, unless they are German citizens or foreigners residing in Germany. The measure applies until at least February 17.

Today (February 4), the BMI confirmed that a Champions League match would not be grounds for a special permit.

“The Federal Police informed the association that the described constellation does not fall under the exceptional circumstances of the Corona Protection Ordinance,” the BMI told the Sports Information Service (SID).

UEFA has given Leipzig until February 8 to organise an alternative plan to allow the match to go ahead. If Leipzig fails to come up with an alternative in time, it will result in a 3-0 defeat according to UEFA rules. The return match is scheduled for March 10 in Liverpool.

One possibility being touted is that the first leg could be played in England, trusting that the situation will have changed for the second leg to be played on March 10, although this would have to be accepted by Liverpool.

