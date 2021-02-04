Generalitat Valenciana Asks Travellers Not to Talk on Public Transport.

-- Advertisement --



THE Generalitat Valenciana has launched a campaign recommending that travellers on public transport DO NOT interact with each other or talk on the phone whilst making their journey. The aim of the ‘Silent Travel’ campaign is to reduce the possibility of COVID contagion.

María Cruz Minguillón, a researcher at the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC), explained that “people shouting or talking on the phone can emit up to fifty times more particles”.

The campaign has been installed in different information media installations in bus and train stations as well as inside the trains and trams in service of Metrovalencia and TRAM d’Alacant.